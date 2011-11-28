* Agrees longevity swap deal with pension trustees
LONDON Nov 28 British aero enginemaker
Rolls-Royce has reached a deal with the trustees of its
pension fund to offset the risk of pension scheme members living
longer than expected.
Rolls, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines
behind U.S. group General Electric Co, on Monday said the
longevity swap deal it had agreed would give additional security
to all members of the company's final salary pension scheme.
"The contract with Deutsche Bank reduces the risk on
approximately 3 billion pounds ($4.65 billion) of the fund's
liabilities. The cost of this transaction will be borne by the
pension fund and will have no material effect on the funding
arrangements," said Andrew Shilston, Rolls-Royce's finance
director.
"We have made sure that as our pensioners live longer in
retirement we have made proper provision for them."
Rolls, which makes engines for planemakers Airbus
and Boeing, said around 37,000 pensioners would be
covered by the agreement.
"We have been working closely with Rolls-Royce for some
years to enhance the security of all our members' benefits. This
is another important step forward," said Paul Spencer, the
chairman of Rolls-Royce's pension fund trustees.
Earlier this month Rolls-Royce said it had performed well in
the third-quarter and expects to deliver strong growth in
full-year profit, shrugging off turmoil in financial markets.
Shares in Rolls-Royce, which have risen 16 percent in the
last three months, closed at 678 pence on Friday, valuing the
business at around 12.7 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6458 British pounds)
