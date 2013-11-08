LONDON Nov 8 Rolls-Royce revised profit
guidance for its defence aerospace and marine business units and
said the overall business was trading in line with expectations,
as the company continues to benefit from strong demand for
aircraft engines.
Rolls, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines
behind U.S. group General Electric, said on Friday it
continued to expect modest growth in full year underlying
revenue and good growth in underlying profit, with cash flow to
break even.
The company is expected to post 2013 pretax profit of
between 1.36 to 1.89 billion pounds, or on average 1.74 billion
pounds ($2.79 billion), according to a Thomson Reuters survey of
18 analysts.
It said guidance for its business segments was unchanged
except in defence aerospace, where it changed its guidance for
underlying profit from broadly flat to modest growth, and in
marine, where it lowered its profit guidance from modest growth
to broadly flat.
German engine maker Tognum, which Rolls Royce now fully
manages two years after buying it, continued to trade in line
with expectations, it said.
The update from Rolls on defence aerospace comes amid a
wider sense of relief among defence sector players such as
Lockheed Martin and BAE Systems who recently
said that long-dreaded budget cuts in the US had hurt sales
less-than-expected.
Rolls, which generates about half of its sales from civil
aerospace, has seen also its profits jump on the back of surging
demand for aircraft engines. The world's two largest planemakers
expect the number of passenger jets to double over the next 20
years to more than 30,000, worth about $4 trillion.
The company also announced the appointments of ex-ARM chief
executive Warren East, and Lee Hsien Yang, the brother of
Singapore's prime minister, as non-executive directors to the
board.
Shares in Rolls Royce, which have risen by 36 percent since
the start of the year, closed at 1170 pence on Thursday, valuing
it at 22 billion pounds.