LONDON, Sept 2 Rolls-Royce has sold its
50 percent stake in the joint venture that makes engines for
Apache and Merlin helicopters to Safran's Turbomeca for
293 million euros ($386 million).
France's Turbomeca will now assume full responsibility for
managing the design, production and support of the RTM322
engine, which powers the Boeing Apache, AgustaWestland
EH101 Merlin and NH90 helicopters.
Rolls, the world's second-largest maker of aeroplane engines
behind U.S. group General Electric, on Monday said the
RRTM Adour engine programme, which powers the BAE Systems
made Hawk and Anglo-French Jaguar jets, would be
unaffected by the sale, as are the other helicopter engine
programmes in the Rolls-Royce portfolio.
Rolls is on a cost cutting drive after its CEO said in July
it lags its major competitors in terms of managing costs and
needs to narrow the gap.
Rolls shares in London, which have risen 29 percent this
year, were 1.4 percent up at 1127 pence by 0733 GMT, valuing the
group at around 21 billion pounds ($32 billion). Safran shares
in Paris were 1.4 percent up at 42.6 euros.
Rolls said it would progressively transfer the operational
responsibilities in the engine programme to Turbomeca over
several years.