Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
LONDON May 2 Britain's Rolls-Royce said it was on track to report good growth in underlying profit in 2013, after a strong first quarter from its civil aerospace unit.
Rolls, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines behind U.S. group General Electric, on Thursday said it also expects to deliver modest growth in annual underlying revenues with cash flow around breakeven.
The company said Tony Wood, currently the president of Rolls' marine unit, would take over as president of its aerospace business on May 13, replacing Mark King who has decided to resign from the company at the end of June.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
SHANGHAI, April 8 In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.