LONDON Aug 26 British engineering company Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday it gained full ownership of diesel engine supplier Rolls-Royce Power Systems (RRPS), after completing the 2.43 billion euro ($3.2 billion) acquisition of the half it did not already own.

Rolls-Royce in April agreed to acquire Daimler's 50 percent stake of Rolls-Royce Power Systems, a unit formerly known as Tognum, which the pair had jointly owned since 2011. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)