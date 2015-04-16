(Adds second source, background)
By Tim Hepher and Sarah Young
PARIS/LONDON, April 16 Dubai's Emirates airline
has selected British engine-maker Rolls-Royce
to supply engines for 50 of the 140 A380 aircraft it has on
order with Airbus, two sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
It is the first time the Gulf carrier has ordered
Rolls-Royce engines for its superjumbo fleet, the rest of which
is powered by Engine Alliance, a joint venture of General
Electric and Pratt & Whitney.
Airbus and Emirates declined to comment on the deal, earlier
reported by France's La Tribune newspaper. A spokeswoman for
Rolls-Royce said the company did not comment on market rumours.
Emirates is due to make what it has described as a major
business announcement in London on Friday, but has declined to
say what it will be about.
Though a shift in engine supplier is rare, the deal will not
come as a surprise after the airline's president Tim Clark said
in March he was considering Rolls-Royce engines for the 50
aircraft for which engine selection had yet to be
made.
Industry sources said Emirates' deal with Rolls-Royce was
taking longer than expected to conclude, causing some anxieties
at Airbus as production milestones loomed for the affected
planes which were ordered in 2013.
A380 UPGRADE ON CARDS
The expected engine order comes as Airbus ponders a possible
upgrade of the A380 with newer Rolls-Royce engines to improve
its efficiency in response to persistent requests from Emirates,
the largest customer.
The selection of the Rolls-Royce engines for the last batch
of aircraft could also strengthen the prospects of the A380
upgrade going ahead, one industry source suggested.
For Rolls-Royce, there may be the promise of other things to
come," the source said.
Airbus has said no decision has been taken on the A380
upgrade and meanwhile continues to market the existing version
of the A380 to airlines that sources say include Turkish
Airlines.
But many see a decision on the A380 upgrade as a make or
break decision for the double-deck jetliner after a period of
slow sales.
Both Airbus and Boeing face increasing pressure to boost the
sales performance of their largest passenger planes, the A380
and the Boeing 747-8 as some airlines abandon the jumbo jet
category for smaller planes.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Sarah Young, additional reporting
by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Dominique Vidalon and David Evans)