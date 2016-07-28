* Pretax profit down 80 pct but ahead of consensus
* Outlook for the year unchanged
* Sees cost cuts at top end of range
* Shares rise as much as 18 pct
By Sarah Young
LONDON, July 28 Rolls-Royce said on
Thursday its turnaround plan was starting to pay off and stuck
to its full-year profit forecast, sending its shares up as much
as 18 percent.
The aerospace and engineering group's outlook provided more
evidence that its performance is starting to stabilise after a
string of profit downgrades last year.
The company has been hit by cancelled orders from oil
industry customers after an oil price plunge and a slowdown in
aftermarket servicing for aircraft engines.
Chief executive Warren East said that the turnaround plan
was beginning to deliver. He said the cost-cutting and
simplification plan he started last November to help Rolls-Royce
to cope with difficult trading conditions, was working and would
help to boost profit in the second-half.
Rolls-Royce shares were up more than 15 percent by 1013 GMT,
having rising as much as 18 percent in their biggest one-day
gain since November 1988, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Sometimes just meeting expectations is good enough, and
that has proved the case today with Rolls shares soaring as the
company announced it is trading in line with its most recent
guidance," Hargreaves Lansdown analyst George Salmon said.
The group's underlying first-half profit fell 80 percent to
104 million pounds ($137 million) but there was no further
deterioration in performance so that the company remains on
track for a pick-up in the second half.
The first-half profit compared with a consensus forecast for
a 16 million pounds loss. Rolls-Royce had shocked investors last
year when it warned 2016 profit would halve.
East put the better than expected first-half result down to
timing, with some revenues expected in the second half coming
before the end of June.
He said Rolls-Royce would cut costs by 50 million pounds
this year, at the top end of a 30 to 50 million pound range. The
company reduced senior management jobs by 200 more in June on
top of 200 positions already cut.
East also said Rolls-Royce was reducing the time taken to
build its engines across different programmes.
"On our Trent engines we've been able to make significant
reductions in lead time for assembly," East said. "It's really
quite significant time that is being pulled out. If the job
takes them half the time then they can do twice as much."
On a reported basis, Rolls-Royce took an almost 2 billion
pound non-cash write-down related to its currency hedging after
the value of the pound fell in the wake of Britain's vote to
leave the EU.
Analysts expect full-year pretax profit of 669 million
pounds.
($1 = 0.7578 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editng by Kate Holton and Jane
Merriman)