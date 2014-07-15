BRIEF-Partner Nieruchomosci Q1 net loss narrows to 32,926 zlotys
* Q1 revenue 4,000 zlotys ($1,013) versus 0 zlotys a year ago
July 15 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc
* Rolls-Royce signs TotalCare deal with United Airlines
* Signed a contract with United Airlines to extend TotalCare service support for lifetime of rb211-535 engines operated by United on Boeing 757 aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue 4,000 zlotys ($1,013) versus 0 zlotys a year ago
* Philip Timyan - On or about April 18, sent letter to chairman of Community West Bancshares - SEC Filing