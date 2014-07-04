BRIEF-MND signs exclusive partnership with Chinese ski resort
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
July 4 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc :
* Rolls-Royce and Hispano-Suiza (Safran) announce a memorandum of understanding to develop accessory drive train transmission systems
* Royce & Hispano-Suiza (Safran) announce mou
* New business will be a 50:50 jv which addresses entire product lifecycle of Rolls-Royce civil aero engine applications
* JV will have activities in France, Uk and Germany, as well as a competitive production facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.