By Sarah Young
LONDON Aug 3 Shares in British engineering
company Rolls-Royce, under pressure after a run of profit
warnings, rose for a second session on Monday on speculation it
could speed up turnaround plans after an activist investor
became its biggest shareholder.
U.S. fund ValueAct wants Rolls-Royce to speed up cost-cuts
in its aero engines unit and could in future push for it to
divest its non-aero-engine businesses, according to a report in
the Financial Times, citing people familiar with the fund's
thinking.
Shares in Rolls-Royce were up 4.4 percent at 829 pence by
1014 GMT, extending its advance to 11 percent in two days.
"We have engaged in constructive discussions with ValueAct
over recent days and welcome them as an investor who recognises
the long-term value of our business," a Rolls-Royce spokesman
told Reuters.
ValueAct has acquired a 5.44 percent stake in Rolls-Royce,
regulatory filings showed on Friday, a day after the company
reported a 32 percent drop in half-year profits, having already
slashed forecasts three times in nine months.
The most recent profit warning, which came days after Warren
East took the chief executive post on July 2, was blamed on
difficulties in its main aero engines business, and added to
oil-price related declines already dragging on its marine unit.
East said on Thursday he was focused on adding "pace and
simplicity" to the restructuring plans underway at Rolls-Royce.
Accendo Markets analyst Augustin Eden said "the sound of
cash savings and streamlining plans" was positive for the stock.
"1065 pence (is) now a realistic target for shares given the
broad agreement between East and 'softly softly' activist fund
ValueAct as to where to redirect strategy," Eden said.
The San Francisco-based hedge fund, which oversees roughly
$18 billion, touts itself as an investor which works
constructively with management and the company's board to
maximise returns for all shareholders.
ValueAct, which played a key role in shaking up Microsoft
Corp's management, tends to become one of the largest
independent shareholders at each of its core investments and has
been known to seek board representation.
Prior to their recent rebound, Rolls-Royce shares had fallen
to their lowest in three years. They are still down 18 percent
in the last 12 months, over which period Britain's blue chip
FTSE 100 index has been flat.
