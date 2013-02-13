BRIEF-China LNG Group says unit entered into a provisional agreement
* Unit, entered into provisional agreement with purchaser, an executive director and chairman of Co for purchase of property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 13 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC : * Rolls Royce-and MOD to deliver cost savings * Sustain up to 2000 jobs in the UK and deliver up to £200 million savings to
the MOD. * New 10 year contract, worth around £800 million * Contracts for products, services to deliver the submarine programme to
continue in parallel to foundation contract
* CVC Capital Partners says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: