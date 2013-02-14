BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
LONDON Feb 14 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC : * Sees no impact from Boeing dreamliner grounding because production
continuing - CEO * CEO says is confident Boeing will sort out problems with dreamliner
soon * CEO says lord gold has started review into group's compliance and ethics
following recent corruption allegations
June 1 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.