European shares ends off highs as US jobs growth slows; DAX shines
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON Jan 10 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC : * Appoints of lord gold to lead a review of its compliance procedures * Follows concerns about bribery and corruption involving intermediaries in
overseas markets.
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal (Adds details, closing prices)
* Zuma says he's not interested in media "hearsay" (Adds S&P comments, Zuma court appeal)