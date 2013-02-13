Feb 13 Aero engineer Rolls-Royce is set
to announce on Thursday the departure of chairman Sir Simon
Robertson and the appointment of his successor, Ian Davis, Sky
News reported on Wednesday citing sources familiar with the
move.
Davis, who sits on the board of BP, will take over
from Robertson after the company's annual meeting in May.
Sky News reported that Davis, a former McKinsey partner, had
been in job talks with Rolls Royce for several months.
Davis is well known to Rolls Royce board member Iain Conn,
who led the search for a successor to Sir Simon Robertson, the
daily reported.
Conn also head BP's refining and marketing operation.
Davis' appointment is expected along with the British
aerospace and defence group's reporting its full-year results on
Thursday.