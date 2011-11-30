LONDON, NOV 30 British engineering group
Rolls-Royce has been awarded contracts worth up to $650
million by Brazil's state oil company Petrobras to
support its production activities offshore Brazil.
Rolls, which has businesses in the aerospace, defence,
marine, energy and nuclear sectors, on Wednesday said it would
supply Petrobras with 32 gas turbine power generation packages,
including waste-heat recovery units, to help power eight
production storage and offloading vessels.
"Rolls-Royce is committed to continuing to expand its
technology presence and manufacturing capabilities in Brazil ...
to fulfil these contracts we will further develop our local
supply chain to provide critical components required for our gas
turbine power generation equipment," said Francisco Itzaina,
Rolls-Royce's regional director for South America.
Petrobras' Rolls-Royce-powered vessels will operate in the
petroleum rich Lula and Guará oilfields, located in Santos Basin
off the coast of Brazil.
Rolls, which is also the world's second-largest maker of
aircraft engines, in February announced plans for the
construction of a new $100 million purpose-built gas turbine
assembly and test facility in the state of Rio de Janeiro which
is expected to become operational in the first quarter of 2013.
The British company also said it would expand its presence
in Greater China with the development of a new Marine Service
Centre on Hong Kong's Tsing Yi Island, scheduled to open in
2012.
Shares in Rolls-Royce, which have risen 18 percent in the
last three months, closed at 705 pence on Tuesday, valuing the
business at around 13 billion pounds ($20.30 billion).