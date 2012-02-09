* Year pretax profit 1.16 bln pounds, vs 1.15 bln forecast
* Year revenue 11.3 bln pounds, up 4 percent
* Year dividend up 9 percent to 17.5 pence
* Shares down 1 percent
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, Feb 9 British enginemaker
Rolls-Royce met forecasts with a 21 percent rise in
full-year profit, boosted by continued demand from airlines for
more fuel-efficient planes, and said it expected further
progress in 2012.
"We had a good year in terms of civil aerospace and we are
positive on it looking ahead given the airlines' capacity growth
and their need to reduce the fuel bill," chief executive John
Rishton told reporters on Thursday.
Rolls, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines
behind U.S. group General Electric, reported underlying
2011 pretax profit of 1.16 billion pounds ($1.83 billion),
compared with a forecast for 1.15 billion.
The company, whose website says a Rolls-Royce powered
aircraft takes off or lands every 2.5 seconds, said revenue rose
4 percent to 11.3 billion pounds.
The full-year dividend was lifted 9 percent to 17.5 pence.
The result was helped by its acquisition of German
enginemaker Tognum last year and the 950 million pound sale of
its stake in International Aero Engines.
"Overall, a solid result in our view, with the prospect of
continued long-term growth underpinned by the order book,
growing aftermarket sales and contribution from Tognum,"
Investec analyst Andrew Gollan said.
Rishton said a new joint venture with rival Pratt & Whitney
to develop the next generation of engines for the mid-sized
narrowbody market would be officially formed this year.
Analysts forecast that 20,000 narrowbody planes will be
produced in the next 20 years.
Of the 16.3 billion pounds of new orders Rolls received in
2011, around 11 billion came from civil aerospace orders.
Revenue at its defence business rose, though sales at its energy
and marine units fell slightly.
Rolls said its order book grew 5 percent to a record 62.2
billion pounds, helped by significant orders from Emirates
Airlines, Norwegian Airlines and Singapore Airlines.
"For 2012 we expect good growth in both underlying revenue
and underlying profit with cash flow around breakeven as we
continue to invest in future growth," Rishton said. "Our order
book gives us good visibility of future revenues."
Rolls shares, which had risen a quarter in value in the past
year, were down 1 percent at 775 pence by 0835 GMT, valuing the
group at around 14.7 billion pounds.