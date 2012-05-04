* Sees good growth in 2012 profit, sales
* Trent XWB engine tested in Q1
* Shares flat at 859 pence
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, May 4 British aero enginemaker
Rolls-Royce expects profits to rise again in 2012 as it
continues to benefit from airlines' need for more fuel-efficient
planes and the relentless demand for travel to and from Asia's
burgeoning megacities.
Rolls, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines
behind U.S. group General Electric, said on Friday it had
made a good start to the year and that its key civil aerospace
unit, which accounts for half of group sales, would lead strong
profit growth at the group this year.
"For the full year, the group continues to expect good
growth in underlying revenue and underlying profit with cash
flow around breakeven as we continue to invest in future
growth," Rolls, which makes engines for planemakers Airbus
and Boeing, said in a statement.
Global airlines will buy $3.5 trillion of aircraft over the
next 20 years to meet demand for travel to and from emerging
markets - especially in Asia - and renew ageing fleets in the
West, according to the world's big two planemakers.
The predictions underscore soaring demand for narrowbody or
single-aisle jets such as the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320, the
backbone of many airlines. Analysts forecast that 20,000
narrowbody planes will be produced in the next 20 years.
Rolls, which reported a 21 percent rise in 2011 profit, has
more than 5,000 engines - worth some 52 billion pounds - on
order. As well as airlines' switch towards more fuel-efficient
aircraft, growth last year was boosted by the acquisition of
German enginemaker Tognum and the sale of its stake in
International Aero Engines.
A new joint venture between Rolls and U.S. rival Pratt &
Whitney to develop the next generation of engines for
the mid-sized aircraft market is expected to be officially
formed this year.
Airlines are investing in new lightweight planes to lower
fuel costs, which are soaring. European carriers Air France-KLM
and Lufthansa this week reported results
battered by higher fuel costs.
Industry body IATA expects the global airline industry to
suffer in 2012 because of a toxic mix of high fuel prices and
the euro zone debt crisis.
Shares in Rolls-Royce, which have risen 16 percent in 2012,
were flat at 859 pence by 0815 GMT, valuing the company at
around 16 billion pounds ($26 billion).
Its shares have outperformed the FTSE All Share aerospace
and defence index by 23 percent in the last year.
"Things move slowly in aerospace and defence, but for
Rolls-Royce, a super tanker with positive momentum, that is just
fine," said Investec analyst Andrew Gollan.
"The stock is at an all-time high... we continue to see
upside over time."
The company, whose website says a Rolls-Royce powered
aircraft takes off or lands every 2.5 seconds, said its new
Trent XWB engine took to the skies on board an Airbus A380
flying test bed during the first quarter.
Rolls-Royce is expected to post an average pretax profit of
638 million pounds for the first six months of 2012, and 1.44
billion pounds for the full-year, according to a Thomson Reuters
analyst poll.