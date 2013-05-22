LONDON May 22 Britain's Rolls-Royce has
won a contract to supply engines to power 23 Airbus
aircraft ordered by U.S. leasing company CIT Aerospace, it said
on Wednesday.
Rolls, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines
behind U.S. group General Electric, said the deal
included Trent XWB engines to power 10 A350 aircraft and Trent
700 engines for 13 Airbus A330 jets.
The Trent XWB, specifically designed for the Airbus A350, is
the fastest selling Trent engine ever, with more than 1,200
already sold, according to Rolls. The A350 is due to enter
service in 2014.
Rolls-Royce did not give a value for the CIT deal.
Last month Rolls said it had won a $1.6 billion order from
British Airways parent IAG for Trent XWB engines to
power 18 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, including a support package.