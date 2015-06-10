LONDON, June 10 British engineering group
Rolls-Royce said it would form a joint venture with
Germany's Liebherr-Aerospace to develop manufacturing facilities
for a new, more efficient aero-engine's gearbox.
The world's second-largest maker of aero-engines is working
on a new Ultrafan engine which could be ready to power aircraft
by 2025. The engine will be at least 25 percent more
fuel-efficient than the current generation.
The JV will be based in Friedrichshafen, Germany, and will
produce components for the power gearbox in the new partner's
existing facilities, with a view to building a new factory as
production volumes rise.
Rolls-Royce's German unit has already started to build an 80
million euro test centre for the gearboxes south of Berlin.
The aerospace division of Rolls-Royce, which is
headquartered in central England, is in the middle of a
cost-cutting programme as part of a plan to boost aero-engine
profitability, which has lagged that of bigger rival General
Electric.
