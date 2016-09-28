LONDON, Sept 28 British engineer Rolls-Royce
appointed veteran M&A banker Ben Story to oversee its
strategy and marketing, and Neil Crockett to develop its digital
affairs, completing its new-look senior line up on Wednesday.
Rolls-Royce, in the middle of a major turnaround programme
after a string of profit downgrades, said the two appointments
would help the aerospace and defence firm respond more quickly
to market changes and become more innovative.
Story has spent his career advising on mergers and
acquisitions and financing transactions in a number of
industries during his time at banks including Citi, Deutsche and
Morgan Stanley.
Crockett spent 14 years at Cisco Systems and previously ran
a national not for profit organisation designed to bring
British-based digital businesses to market.
The appointments are the latest from Chief Executive Warren
East who has embarked on a drive to turn around the group,
making it more efficient. It named Daily Mail and General
Trust's Stephen Daintith as its new finance chief last
week.
