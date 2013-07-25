UAE's Union National Bank Q1 2017 profit flat, beats estimates
ABU DHABI, April 12 Union National Bank , 50 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, on Wednesday reported flat first quarter profit, but beat analysts forecasts.
July 25 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC : * CEO says company's cost performance and cash outflow has been unacceptable,
both need to improve * CEO says company needs to match cost performance of its major competitors,
ABU DHABI, April 12 Union National Bank , 50 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, on Wednesday reported flat first quarter profit, but beat analysts forecasts.
* Western Digital: won't let Toshiba run roughshod over its rights