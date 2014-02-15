LONDON Feb 15 An investigation by Britain's
anti-fraud watchdog into Rolls-Royce's dealings in Asia
extends to contracts signed less than three years ago, the
Telegraph newspaper said on Saturday.
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is examining some of the
aerospace and defence contractor's contracts won after Britain's
new Bribery Act came into force in 2011, the newspaper said
without citing sources.
The Telegraph said this suggested the probe extended beyond
bribery allegations by whistleblowers, one of which involved
Tommy Suharto, the youngest son of Indonesia's late president,
with respect to an engine deal in 1990. Suharto
has denied the allegation.
In December 2012, Rolls-Royce, the world's second-largest
maker of aircraft engines behind General Electric, was
ordered by the SFO to hand over details of possible bribery and
corruption in China, Indonesia and other overseas markets.
A source close to the investigation told Reuters at the time
the allegations related to events in the "distant past", and
would probably not fall under the Bribery Act.
This tougher law made failure to prevent bribery an offence
and clamped down on "facilitation payments" and disproportionate
hospitality used to oil the wheels of business.
The Telegraph said the SFO was examining contracts, and
especially Roll-Royce's use of intermediaries to win them, since
Chief Executive John Rishton took over in March 2011. Rishton
has said he would not tolerate improper business conduct.
The SFO and Rolls-Royce declined to comment on the Telegraph
article.
On Wednesday, the SFO arrested an Indian-born donor to one
of Britain's ruling political parties and his son as part of the
probe into Rolls-Royce. Sudhir Choudhrie and his son have denied
any wrongdoing and have been released on bail, their spokesman
said on Friday.