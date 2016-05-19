LONDON May 19 Britain's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) has widened its investigation into Rolls-Royce to
examine allegations of suspected bribery in Nigeria, the
Financial Times reported on Thursday.
Rolls-Royce, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft
engines, said in 2013 the SFO had launched a formal
investigation into concerns about possible bribery and
corruption in China and Indonesia.
The FT said on Thursday this had now spread to examine
Rolls-Royce's former energy operations in Nigeria.
"We are co-operating with the authorities," a Rolls-Royce
spokesman said. "We do not comment on the subject of ongoing
investigations nor on the countries in which those
investigations are being conducted.
"We have made it clear that Rolls-Royce will not tolerate
business misconduct of any kind."
The SFO was not immediately available to comment.
The FT cited people familiar with the situation as saying
the SFO was investigating whether Rolls and its agents were
involved in any bribery of government officials in Nigeria up to
the year 2013.
Rolls has over the last two years been hit by cancelled
orders from oil industry customers for power systems after a
plunge in the oil price, and a slowdown in demand for the
high-margin aftermarket servicing it provides for older aircraft
engines. It downgraded profit forecasts three times last year.
