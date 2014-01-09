FRANKFURT Jan 9 Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce
Motor Cars is getting closer to deciding on whether to make a
sport utility vehicle, chief executive Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes
signalled on Thursday.
"It's a very interesting segment, definitely, and we are
thinking about it," Mueller-Oetvoes told Reuters Insider
television in response to a question about whether building such
a car would be feasible.
"We are playing with some drawings and we are starting now
to look even deeper into the whole thing. A decision will only
be done if we are convinced that this fits to the brand,"
Mueller-Oetvoes said.
He said the main difficulty was reconciling such a vehicle
with the Rolls-Royce brand values which have not been associated
with sportiness or offroading.
Rolls-Royce is a unit of Germany's BMW Group.