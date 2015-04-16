HONG KONG, April 16 California-based Glaucus Research, well known for shorting stocks, issued a "strong sell" report on software firm Rolta India, saying the company does not produce free cash flow and cannot repay offshore bondholders without refinancing.

"In our opinion, bondholders and rating agencies have fallen for the myth of Rolta," it said, advising investors to sell the company's bonds due 2018 and 2019.

It has set a price target of 16 cents on the dollar for the company's bonds dues in 2019 and those due in 2018 which had raised $500 million in aggregate. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)