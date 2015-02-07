MUMBAI Feb 7 Three months ended Dec. 31, 2014 versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in billion rupees unless otherwise stated.

Net profit 0.76 vs 0.74

Net sales 9.66 vs 7.59

NOTE: Rolta India is an information technology solutions provider. The results are consolidated. SOURCE TEXT: bit.ly/1DpiiyZ (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi in Mumbai; Editing by)