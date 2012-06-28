Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Rolta India (ROLT.NS), and JSW Steel (JSTL.NS) rose after companies' said that they have redeemed foreign currency convertible bonds worth $134.7 million and $274.4 million respectively.

Strides Arcolab STAR.NS also rose for the second day after it repaid $80 million outstanding FCCBs. Strides was up 1.2 percent, after gaining 2.7 percent on Wednesday. Traders say there has been concern about companies' capacity to repay FCCBs, primarily due to a sharp fall in the rupee.

A slumping rupee is expected to cause big market to market losses to unhedged FCCBs, increase the cost of borrowing and even lower the probability of conversion.

Edelweiss estimates $6 billion in FCCBs are outstanding as of May 28, 2012, of which it estimates $3.2 billion will be redeemed in the current fiscal year.

Shares in Rolta rose 4.6 percent while JSW Steel added 0.7 percent.