UPDATE 1-OTP Bank buys Banca Romaneasca to boost Romania market share

July 27 (Reuters) - Otp Bank Nyrt

* Signed agreement with National Bank of Greece to purchase Banca Romaneasca -statement

* Acquisition will boost its market share in Romania to about 4 percent

* Transaction expected to close by early 2018

* Financial terms not disclosed

* Deal makes OTP the eighth-largest lender in Romania

* Further transactions possible in Romania after Banca Romaneasca is fully integrated -OTP Deputy CEO Wolf

* Banca Romaneasca had a 1.6 percent market share at the end of 2016 and 109 branches in Romania

