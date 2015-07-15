BUCHAREST, July 15 Romanian air traffic
controllers went on a two-hour strike at Bucharest's main
airport on Wednesday, delaying dozens of flights, to protest
against their employer's failure to approve a long-delayed
labour contract.
In their first such protest, around 600 workers at the
Romatsa traffic services company suspended work from 11 a.m.
(0800 GMT) to 1 p.m. (1000 GMT).
Their union wants Romatsa to scrap plans to boost employment
in the administrative area and to lower the retirement age of
controllers to 55 years from 65, Andreias Paduraru, secretary of
the union ATSR told Reuters.
"Imagine an old person directing flights - it will be
dangerous if such an age rule is kept. We only want Romania to
align to the European average," Paduraru said.
The Bucharest airport administration said 22 landings and 18
takeoffs had been scheduled during the strike. According to law,
Romatsa has to ensure a third of the scheduled traffic.
Prime Minister Victor Ponta told his cabinet ministers at
the start of their weekly meeting the transport minister's key
task would be to "solve the Romatsa problem ... it isn't normal
to upset passengers."
