By Luiza Ilie
| BUCHAREST
BUCHAREST May 22 Mergers in Romania's banking
system are unlikely to happen any time soon because lenders are
more inclined towards cheaper and less risky portfolio
acquisitions, the chief executive of UniCredit Tiriac Bank said
on Friday.
The bank acquired the corporate portfolio of the Romanian
unit of Royal Bank of Scotland last year and bought up RBS's
retail portfolio in 2013. Also in 2013, rival lender Raiffeisen
Romania bought the retail portfolio of Citibank's local unit.
The comments from bank chief Rasvan Radu stand out amid
predictions of consolidation in Romania, which is littered with
small scale lenders, and elsewhere in Europe.
Earlier this week, a survey by consultancy E&Y commissioned
by the Romanian Banking Association showed 50 percent of bankers
were expecting consolidation over the next 12 months, a sharp
rise from 24 percent last year.
One such deal has already happened as Banca Transilvania
, the country's third-biggest, bought Austrian lender
Volksbanken AG's Romanian business in April.
"Consolidation is an issue everyone is talking about, but it
is not going to happen too soon in Romania or Europe," UniCredit
Tiriac's Radu told a banking seminar.
"There is not enough profitability associated with numbers
in a merger. It is easier to buy portfolios as we have done."
Romania has about 40 banks, which are predominantly foreign
owned. Although the economy is growing again, profitability is
hampered by an unpredictable business climate and a lack of
scale, Oana Petrescu, executive director of the Council of
Banking Employers, told the same seminar.
As a result, banks would ultimately seek to divest assets
and buy portfolios to keep growing, she added.
Roughly 60 percent of Romanian bankers were interested in
selling assets, but only a third in acquiring them, the survey
showed.
The banking system reported a profit overall in the first
quarter after a loss at the end of 2014, fuelled largely by
lower provisioning as banks continue to clean up their
portfolios. Top lender BCR, Volksbank and Raiffeisen among
others have sold non-performing loans.
Private lending edged 0.1 percent higher on the month in
March, but was down 3.4 percent on the year, central bank data
showed. Leu currency loans, however, rose 7.5 percent on the
year.
Speaking at the same seminar, central bank Governor Mugur
Isarescu predicted moderate credit growth for Romanian banks.
(Editing by Matthias Williams/Ruth Pitchford)