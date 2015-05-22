BUCHAREST May 22 Mergers in Romania's banking system are unlikely to happen any time soon because lenders are more inclined towards cheaper and less risky portfolio acquisitions, the chief executive of UniCredit Tiriac Bank said on Friday.

The bank acquired the corporate portfolio of the Romanian unit of Royal Bank of Scotland last year and bought up RBS's retail portfolio in 2013. Also in 2013, rival lender Raiffeisen Romania bought the retail portfolio of Citibank's local unit.

The comments from bank chief Rasvan Radu stand out amid predictions of consolidation in Romania, which is littered with small scale lenders, and elsewhere in Europe.

Earlier this week, a survey by consultancy E&Y commissioned by the Romanian Banking Association showed 50 percent of bankers were expecting consolidation over the next 12 months, a sharp rise from 24 percent last year.

One such deal has already happened as Banca Transilvania , the country's third-biggest, bought Austrian lender Volksbanken AG's Romanian business in April.

"Consolidation is an issue everyone is talking about, but it is not going to happen too soon in Romania or Europe," UniCredit Tiriac's Radu told a banking seminar.

"There is not enough profitability associated with numbers in a merger. It is easier to buy portfolios as we have done."

Romania has about 40 banks, which are predominantly foreign owned. Although the economy is growing again, profitability is hampered by an unpredictable business climate and a lack of scale, Oana Petrescu, executive director of the Council of Banking Employers, told the same seminar.

As a result, banks would ultimately seek to divest assets and buy portfolios to keep growing, she added.

Roughly 60 percent of Romanian bankers were interested in selling assets, but only a third in acquiring them, the survey showed.

The banking system reported a profit overall in the first quarter after a loss at the end of 2014, fuelled largely by lower provisioning as banks continue to clean up their portfolios. Top lender BCR, Volksbank and Raiffeisen among others have sold non-performing loans.

Private lending edged 0.1 percent higher on the month in March, but was down 3.4 percent on the year, central bank data showed. Leu currency loans, however, rose 7.5 percent on the year.

Speaking at the same seminar, central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu predicted moderate credit growth for Romanian banks. (Editing by Matthias Williams/Ruth Pitchford)