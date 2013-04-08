BUCHAREST, April 8 Bank of Cyprus (BoC) will keep its Romanian operations closed for two more weeks as it seeks a buyer for them under a reorganisation forced by the Mediterranean island state's international bailout deal.

A one-week freeze on the Romanian operations was already imposed by the Central Bank of Cyprus on April 1. BoC will keep the Romanian operations suspended until April 22, the lender said. (link.reuters.com/wus27t)

"This prolongation is needed in order to conduct the negotiations for a sale of BoC (Romania), negotiations which start on Monday, 8th of April with the banks which expressed their interest in purchasing BoC," it said in a statement.

Two of Cyprus's banks operate in Romania: Bank of Cyprus and Marfin, a unit of Popular Bank of Cyprus (BoC), also known as Laiki. Together the two control less than 1.3 percent of assets in the Balkan country's banking system.

BoC has yet to say which third parties have expressed interest in buying the Romanian business.

An adviser to Romania's Central Bank Governor Mugur Isarescu told Reuters last week that depositors in Romania would suffer no loss on their deposits following the unit's sale. The adviser said that withdrawals at Bank of Cyprus cash machines remained at "normal levels."