BUCHAREST, April 23 Romania and Cyprus
authorities have found a solution for the local unit of Bank of
Cyprus (BoC), which has been closed for more than two
weeks to find a buyer, a central bank official said on Tuesday.
"Thanks to a good cooperation we eventually found a
solution. Deposits are protected and will be under Romanian
authority," Adrian Vasilescu, an adviser to Governor Mugur
Isarescu, told Reuters.
The solution will need two more days "for technical
proceedings" before disclosure, Vasilescu said, declining to
comment on whether a buyer had been found.
Two of Cyprus's banks operate in Romania: Bank of Cyprus and
Marfin, a unit of Popular Bank of Cyprus (BoC), also
known as Laiki. Together the two control less than 1.3 percent
of assets in the Balkan country's banking system.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Sam Cage)