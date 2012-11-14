BUCHAREST Nov 14 Romania's central bank may ask
some commercial lenders to increase their provisions for bad
loans at the start of next year, deputy central bank governor
Bogdan Olteanu was quoted on Wednesday as saying.
The central bank is re-evaluating the value of assets
serving as collateral for loans, and that assessment may trigger
new provision requirements.
"When and where it will be necessary, probably somewhere at
the start of next year, it is possible to request new provisions
for some banks," Olteanu was quoted as saying by daily Ziarul
Financiar.
He also said non-performing loans in the banking system had
reached more than 17 percent of total lending.
Romania's economy slumped after the global economic crash
ended a credit boom in 2009 and it had to take drastic measures
under an International Monetary Fund deal, raising taxes and
cutting wages to shore up public finances.
