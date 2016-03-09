BUCHAREST, March 9 Draft legislation that would
allow Romanians to simply give up mortgaged properties with no
obligation to repay debts is a threat to the economy's strong
growth, deputy central bank governor Liviu Voinea said on
Wednesday.
The European Union member state has shrunk its budget and
current account deficits and posted some of the bloc's highest
growth rates under a series of aid deals from the International
Monetary Fund and European Commission in 2009-2015.
But the mortgage relief bill, combined with public sector
wage hikes and tax cuts before two elections this year, has
heightened uncertainties, the Commission said in an annual
report on Romania.
Parliament approved the bill, aimed at helping troubled
borrowers, in late 2015, but President Klaus Iohannis urged
parliament to reconsider it after the central bank, the European
Central Bank and the IMF all said it posed a major risk to the
banking sector and wider economy.
Yet earlier this month, the senate approved the bill once
more, rejecting most of the central bank's recommendations.
Voinea said the bill could drive banks to raise the required
downpayment for mortgage loans to unsustainable levels, trigger
a ratings downgrade, raise funding costs for sovereign debt and
lead to lower economic growth.
He also said it could drive housing prices lower. A 10
percent drop in house prices could reduce households' net worth
by 6.3 percent, or 57.8 billion lei ($14.2 billion), Voinea
said.
The bill, which still needs to clear parliament's lower
house, would apply retroactively, contravening EU legislation.
While it caps the value of the loans at 150,000 euros, it
applies to both residential and commercial properties, meaning
affluent people could also make use of it without penalty.
($1 = 4.0696 lei)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)