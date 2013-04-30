BUCHAREST, April 30 UniCredit's local unit has agreed to buy the retail operations of RBS in Romania, which has about 315 million euros ($413 million) in assets, for an undisclosed amount, it said on Tuesday.

It follows a similar deal last month for Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International to buy Citibank's retail portfolio in Romania and could herald other disposals in central Europe by some western banks.

In a statement, UniCredit's Tiriac unit said the RBS unit also had 230 million in liabilities and the deal, subject to approval by the national bank and competition council, should be closed in the second half.

