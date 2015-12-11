BUCHAREST Dec 11 A bill enabling Romanians to
give up their mortgaged properties and stop paying loans poses a
systemic risk, the central bank said on Friday, and it has asked
the president to send it back to parliament or challenge it at
the constitutional court.
The bill was approved by parliament last month without an
impact assessment but it will not become law until President
Klaus Iohannis approves it. Iohannis can send the bill back for
re-examination only once.
Parliament said it passed the bill to help loan holders who
can no longer pay their bank rates, but in its current form it
sets no income or property value ceiling of any kind.
This means affluent Romanians with several properties could
use it and it could also apply to people who have co-signed and
mortgaged property to secure loans for companies, the central
bank's Deputy Governor Bogdan Olteanu told reporters. The law
would also apply retroactively, contradicting European
legislation.
"We must transform this draft bill into a good law, that is
why we have asked the president to send it back to parliament,"
Olteanu said. "The legal process is not over."
Central bank data showed 459,347 people had mortgages or
other loans with real estate guarantees worth a total of 74.14
billion lei ($17.98 billion) at the end of October. Just under
70,000 people were behind on their payments, worth under 4
billion lei.
"There is no other country on earth that has decided
contracts can be retroactively changed not because the debtor
needs to, but because he wants to," Eugen Radulescu, a central
bank director said.
He said it was unclear how many people would make use of the
new law. Under a worse case scenario, one bank in Romania could
need additional capital to continue functioning, he said.
"It is enough that the rumour of that appear in the market
... and this could trigger systemic risk," Radulescu said. He
did not name the bank in question.
Olteanu said if the law was enforced in its current form, it
could drive banks to raise the required downpayment for mortgage
loans to levels that would make it unsustainable for future
borrowers.
