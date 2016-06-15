BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
BUCHAREST, June 15 Romania's central bank will perform a wide process of evaluating assets in the banking system next year based on European methodology, central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Wednesday.
Isarescu was speaking at a financial seminar about non-performing loans.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO