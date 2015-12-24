BUCHAREST Dec 24 Romania's top lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), controlled by Austria's Erste Group , sold a corporate non-performing loan package worth 1.2 billion euros ($1.31 billion) to a consortium led by Deutsche Bank, daily Ziarul Financiar said on Thursday.

"As a result of the transaction, BCR expects its non-performing loan ratio to fall by approximately five percentage points," Ziarul Financiar quoted BCR as saying. ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)