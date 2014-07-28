By Luiza Ilie
| BUCHAREST, July 28
BUCHAREST, July 28 In a well-lit office with red
window frames in downtown Bucharest, Romania's first bitcoin ATM
attracts many who until it opened in May had to buy or sell the
digital currency face-to-face or through wire transfers.
The interest in bitcoin in Romania stands out in a region
where national currencies are widely seen as poor substitutes
for the euro.
Tech-savvy and still deeply distrustful of officialdom 25
years after the end of communism, many Romanians are unfazed by
warnings about the cryptocurrency.
In the western town of Oradea, 370 miles (595 km) away from
the capital, the first bitcoin exchange in the country has drawn
more than 2,000 clients in the seven months since it opened,
with transactions totalling 5.12 million lei ($1.57 million).
But Romania ranks as the European Union's second-poorest
state and among the weakest in collecting taxes and fighting
fraud, making it poorly equipped to manage the bitcoin.
Bitcoin is still an infant in Europe relative to the United
States, where hundreds of start-ups backed by some Wall Street
traders and venture capitalists have propelled consumer and
media interest. Activity in virtual currencies around Europe is
concentrated in London, Amsterdam and Berlin.
Romanian entrepreneurs envision a future where the bitcoin
is as common as grocery shopping. But they say it needs a legal
framework to gain credibility.
"It is an industry in its early stages," said George
Rotariu, who opened the ATM in Bucharest in collaboration with
Vancouver-based Bitcoiniacs and plans to expand to more Romanian
cities. "You need a legislative framework to supply services or
have a business in this field," he said.
"We groped around in the legislation and interpreted some
policies," said Horea Vuscan, a local politician who owns the
Oradea bitcoin operator BTCXchange.
"We are now in talks with officials because I don't know
where we fit in, a bourse, bank, money transfer firm."
Bitcoin is stored entirely on computers, not backed by any
government or central bank. It lets owners hold, trade and move
money from place to place almost as cheaply as sending email.
INSTITUTIONAL WEAKNESS
Its use has raised concerns for governments around the
world, especially after Tokyo-based Mt Gox, once the world's
leading bitcoin exchange, filed for bankruptcy after saying some
850,000 bitcoins had gone missing.
A report by Bank of America last year found bitcoin showed
promise as a low-cost way to do e-commerce and as an alternative
to traditional money transfer services, but could also be used
to evade high taxes, capital controls and confiscation.
In July, the European Banking Authority, the EU's banking
watchdog, urged national policymakers to discourage credit and
payment institutions from buying, holding, or selling virtual
currencies pending a regulatory framework.
"Using bitcoin in Romania is not regulated and carries very
large risks," said the Romanian Financial Supervision Authority
(ASF). "The risk of fraud is also not to be ruled out."
It said the industry "would need to have a visible economic
significance in Romania, which it does not", before regulation
is considered, adding it would enforce any EU-approved rules.
Some EU states, including Finland, the United Kingdom,
Germany or Poland have found ways to tax bitcoin transactions.
But Romania collects just under 60 percent of its regular
tax goal. That amounts to roughly 33 percent of economic output,
well below the bloc's 46 percent average.
"There is some preoccupation with bitcoin," one finance
ministry official said. "But a legal framework is some time away
and only after that will we analyse the need for a fiscal one."
BITCOIN VOLATILITY
The number of Romanian service providers accepting bitcoins
- which are divisible to eight decimal places - has risen slowly
to a handful of coffeeshops, gyms, restaurants and beauty
salons, according to service tracker coinmap.org.
"I want to bring bitcoin to street level, I want everyone to
have a phone app where they keep their coins and use it
everywhere, in coffee shops, restaurants, grocery shops, just
like a regular wallet," BTCXchange owner Vuscan said.
But before it can gain greater traction, bitcoin needs to
address its volatility; it has swung from 1,170 lei ($370) to
3,406 lei ($1,100) this year, according to Oradea's BTCXchange.
Vuscan's exchange works only for Romanian leu deals, but he
plans to open it to euro and dollar transactions, hoping to join
larger European bitcoin exchanges such as Slovenia's Bitstamp.
BTCXchange is registered as a standard company. Vuscan
enforced some safeguards - users are required to have a bank
account and there are self-imposed policies against money
laundering. But there are no legal or regulatory safeguards.
Bitcoin's rise in Romania is partially due to its status as
one of Europe's active technology hubs. The country has
attracted investors including Oracle, IBM and Intel.
But while Romania boasts pockets of super-fast internet
networks, only 58 percent of households have internet access,
below the EU average. A 2012 Verizon report also said Romania
was the world's second-biggest hacking centre after China.
Vuscan says his exchange is safe and he will reimburse
clients if their bitcoins get stolen. "I can hardly wait for
them to try," he said when asked about hacker attacks.
($1 = 3.2626 Romanian lei)
(Editing by Eric Auchard and Ruth Pitchford)