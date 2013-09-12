LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - Romania, rated Baa3 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch, has announced initial guidance of mid-swaps plus low 300s for a seven-year benchmark-sized euro-denominated bond.

The Reg S deal is today's business. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Societe Generale CIB are the lead managers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Julian Baker)