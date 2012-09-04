LONDON, Sept 4 (IFR) - Romania, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, is set
to price a EUR750m increase to an existing 6.5% June 2018 bond
at a yield of 5.1% later on Tuesday, one of the banks managing
the deal said.
The issuer had intended to raise at least EUR500m, but
raised the size of the tap after drawing demand in excess of
EUR1bn.
The deal will price inside initial guidance of 5.25% area
set earlier by lead managers BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JP
Morgan and UniCredit.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, Editing by Helene
Durand)