BRIEF-S&P downgrades Republic of Suriname to 'B' from 'B+' on worsening economic strength, debt burden
* S&P says Republic of Suriname downgraded to 'B' from 'B+' on worsening economic strength and debt burden; new debt rated 'B'
LONDON, Jan 14 (IFR) - Romania has announced initial price thoughts for a US dollar dual-tranche issue comprising 10-year and 30-year notes, according to a lead manager.
The 10-year note is being marketed at 237.5bp area over US Treasuries or a yield guidance of about 5.25%. The 30-year note is being marketed at 270bp area over US Treasuries or a yield guidance of around 6.50%. Both notes will be of benchmark size.
The deal is today's business. Romania is rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-. BNP Paribas, Citigroup and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the bond offering. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Anil Mayre)
* S&P says Republic of Suriname downgraded to 'B' from 'B+' on worsening economic strength and debt burden; new debt rated 'B'
NEW YORK/HOUSTON, April 26 The Trump administration's proposal to slash tax rates on so-called pass-through businesses would deliver a windfall to investors in master limited partnerships and could offer a much-needed lift to this niche segment of the energy market.