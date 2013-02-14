LONDON, Feb 14 (IFR) - Romania, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, is planning to issue a US dollar-denominated long 10-year bond due in August 2023, according to the lead managers.

The sovereign has released initial price guidance of 4.625% area for the issue, which is slated to price later today.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and HSBC are the leads on the 144A/Reg S transaction.

