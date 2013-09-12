LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - Romania, rated Baa3 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch, has announced final guidance of mid-swaps plus 300bp area (plus or minus 5bp) for a benchmark-size 7-year euro-denominated bond. Initial guidance was mid-swaps plus low 300s.

The order book was approaching EUR2.5bn at 11am London time, according to a source.

The Reg S deal is today's business. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Societe Generale CIB are the lead managers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)