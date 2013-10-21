LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - Romania, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, has opened books on a tap of its EUR1.5bn 4.625% September 2020 bond, setting initial price thoughts at a yield of 4.25% area, according to one of the lead managers.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Societe Generale are arranging the sale.

The original notes were issued in September via the same leads and were bid at a yield of 4.03% as of 1015 BST, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo, editing by Julian Baker)