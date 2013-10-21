WRAPUP 1-Scotiabank, Bank of Montreal defend sales practices amid probes
* Scotiabank had 8 complaints about sales practices in 2016 - CEO
LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - Order books on Romania's planned reopening of its EUR1.5bn 4.625% September 2020 bond have reached around EUR1.5bn, according to market sources.
The sovereign, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, opened books on the tap on Monday morning, setting initial price thoughts at a yield of 4.25% area.
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Societe Generale are arranging the sale. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* Scotiabank had 8 complaints about sales practices in 2016 - CEO
NEW YORK, April 4 Several more companies, including BMW and Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds Cosatu saying Zuma asked for meeting with union)