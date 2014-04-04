LONDON, April 4 (IFR) - Romania has hired four banks to lead
manage a euro-denominated bond, according to several market
sources.
The sovereign, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, has mandated Citigroup,
ING, Societe Generale, and UniCredit to arrange the sale.
The banks declined to comment.
The country tapped the US dollar market earlier this year,
raising US$2bn through the issuance of 10- and 30-year notes.
It was last in the euro market in October, when it priced a
500m 4.625% seven-year bond. That note was bid at a cash price
of 106.53 to yield 3.47% as of 1000 GMT on Friday, according to
Tradeweb data.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy and Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Alex
Chambers)