UPDATE 1-Euro zone may release new loans to Greece, will struggle for IMF to join
* Euro zone may agree to new loans for Greece after reforms passed (Recasts with ministers' comments before the meeting)
LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - Romania has released guidance of 230bp area over mid-swaps for a benchmark-sized 12-year euro bond, according to a lead.
That compares with initial price thoughts of plus 235bp area.
The deal has generated more than 1.4bn in orders.
The deal is today's business. Citigroup, JP Morgan (B&D), Raiffeisen Bank International, SG and UniCredit are the leads.
Romania is rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-
(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazilian lawmakers are considering opening a congressional inquiry into the foreign exchange and stock trades of meatpacker JBS SA before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives, the head of the DEM party in the lower house, Efraim Filho, told Reuters on Monday.