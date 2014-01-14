LONDON, Jan 14 (IFR) - Romania has launched its planned
USD2bn dual-tranche bond offering at the tight end of final
guidance, according to one of the lead managers.
The sovereign, Baa3/BB+/BBB-, has launched a USD1bn 10-year
tranche at a spread of 215bp over US Treasuries and a USD1bn
30-year tranche at 245bp over Treasuries.
Both came tight to initial price thoughts of plus 237.5bp
area and plus 270bp area respectively released earlier on
Tuesday and at the tight end of final guidance of plus 220bp
(plus or minus 5bp) and plus 250bp (plus or minus 5bp).
The 30-year tranche represents the first time that Romania
has sought to raise funds at such a long tenor. In doing so, it
will join Hungary, Poland, Russia and Turkey among sovereigns in
Central and Eastern Europe.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup and JP Morgan are the lead managers
on the bond offering, which is being sold under the 144A/Reg S
format and is expected to price later on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)