BRIEF-Moody's says Taiwanese banks expected to report improved asset quality metrics and profitability in 2017
LONDON, April 15 (IFR) - Romania has launched a 1.25bn new 10-year bond issue at 200bp over mid-swaps after attracting more than 5bn of investor demand, according to a lead manager.
The sovereign, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, set initial price thoughts of 225bp area over mid-swaps for the new issue earlier on Tuesday but revised this tighter on the back of the strong investor demand to 210bp over (plus or minus 10bp).
Citigroup, ING, Societe Generale CIB and UniCredit are the lead managers on the Reg S-registered transaction, which is expected to launch and price today. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Sudip Roy)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 18 (Fitch) Most APAC economies have started 2017 with good momentum, and regional growth is likely to remain relatively healthy by global standards during the rest of the year, says Fitch Ratings. APAC sovereign rating trends are mostly stable. However, several rising challenges are likely to weigh on growth as the year wears on. Tighter global financial conditions and another round of US dollar appreciation c